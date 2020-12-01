Tift Regional gets achievement award

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift Regional Medical Center (TRMC) recently got the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines Heart Failure Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award.
The award recognizes TRMC’s commitment to ensuring heart failure patients receive the most appropriate treatment.
“The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes. This also goes back to the overall mission of Southwell, which is to deliver a lifetime of quality and compassionate care for each patient we serve. Receiving this award shows that we truly can stand behind that statement,” Garrett Surrency, a nurse practitioner, said.
