Tift County football coach steps down

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tifton’s Head Football Coach Ashley Anders has stepped down as the Blue Devils’ gridiron leader, according to the school system.
“I’ve decided to, you know, step down. You know, looking at some other career opportunities,” said Anders.
Under Anders, the Blue Devils went 35-31.
In six years as head coach, Anders had three winning records with two quarterfinal appearances.
After a 2-7 season and falling to Grayson 43-0 in the first round of the playoffs, Anders resigned.
“You know, I’ve been very fortunate to have coached here and been the head coach for the past six years. I’ve been very grateful for all the coaches and players I’ve had the opportunity to coach and you know I want to wish them all the best and I’ll still be cheering for them every Friday night,” said Anders.
This was Anders’ first head coaching job.
In a statement from the school, “Superintendent Adam Hathaway, (Tift County High) Principal Chad Stone, Athletic Director Rusty Smith and the rest of Blue Devil Nation want to thank Coach Anders for his commitment to the student-athletes of Tift County since 2013 and wish him well in future coaching endeavors,” the school system said in a statement.
The school system said the search for the next head football coach will begin immediately.
