Thomasville Police Dept. gets grant to continue holiday tradition

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department is gearing up to continue a holiday tradition this year.
They got a grant from Walmart, helping them provide for families and children in need.
A yearly grant from Walmart will bring smiles to families’ faces after a tough year for many.
“Their goal is to sub-grant their money to organizations in the community that allow us to build relationships and stronger interactions with community members,” said Public Information Officer Cpl. Crystal Parker.
While Walmart is able to help tremendously, the best part is their ability to provide for families and children this holiday season.
It’s even more important with many struggling during the pandemic.
Because of safety, they’re changing the name from “Shop With a Cop” to “TPD Holiday Drop.”
“We identify children through the Thomasville City School System, and we take them on a shopping excursion to Walmart, and they each get a gift card. We usually give their family a frozen turkey and get Second Harvest to donate the extra food items to make the proper holiday meal,” said Parker.
This year, children and families will have their items dropped off to them.
While this isn’t the ideal situation, Parker said it’s still a rewarding opportunity for the department, too.
“When we put the list up on the bulletin board, it fills up really quickly, so the officers go in and put their names in. It’s something that everybody looks forward to. It’s fun to get to see these kids kind of go crazy in the store, because normally they don’t get to do things like that,” said Parker.
Funds usually raised by the department throughout the year usually go toward youth programs.
With events being canceled, Parker said they’re fortunate to receive the grant from Walmart to continue giving back.
“It’s going to allow us to still bring the holiday cheer that the community has come to expect and look forward to from the police department,” said Parker.
Anyone is welcome to donate to the holiday programs. You can drop off your donation to the police department at 921 Smith Avenue, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.