Sunbelt Ford Lincoln of Albany starts vehicle education series

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking to be a little more familiar with your ride, an event this Saturday may be just for you.
Sunbelt Ford of Albany is hosting a free car and truck workshop Saturday just for women.
Staff said participants will learn how to change oil, change a tire, jumpstart a battery and more.
Staff at the dealership said the point of this is to get hands-on experience, something a Google search may not be helpful with.
“What makes it work that way? I think knowing what makes things work is a lot better in your brain because we’re geared that way. How does it work? What makes it follow through? What makes it drive? You got a better idea,” said Debra Smith with Sunbelt Ford.
This is part of a series of events Sunbelt Ford of Albany plans to host in the near future.
One of the next events will be about teens and teen driving.
This first event is for women and is currently booked solid.
However, staff said you can still contact them about being part of future events or working with them to create your own. If you are interested, you can contact Smith at debrasmith@sunbeltford.com.
