Police search for suspect after rifle stolen from Sylvester Walmart

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Sylvester Police Department (SPD) is on the hunt for a man police said stole a rifle from Walmart recently.
“We wanna bring him to justice, he’s a thief,” said SPD Investigator Lenny Davis.
Police said they received the call on Nov. 22, after employees noticed the gun was missing. However, the incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 21.
Police said the man went behind the register, got inside the locked cabinet and helped himself to a gun worth about $300.
“He pushed the glass apart and he pulled it out. Very brazen,” said Davis.
The suspect was able to hide the rifle in a body pillow and later got it out through the lawn and garden department.
“And that’s very scary and that says to me what else has he done that he’s not been caught doing?” said Davis.
Investigators said the suspect cut a hole in the fencing to get items in and out of the store. They said this is the second time the crook has come to Walmart looking to steal.
The first time was back in August, however, investigators believe something spooked him into not stealing the televisions he intended to take.
“His mannerisms are identical to both cases and it is the same individual,” Davis told WALB News 10.
Police said the suspect wore a black, gold or yellowish bracelet on his right arm in both incidents, but it’s his walk that really makes him stand out.
“When he’s walking around, like, looking at items, and he’s just kinda strolling or standing still, he puts his hands on his hips with his hands in the back,” said Davis.
Police believe he’s possibly driving a late 1990s to early 2000s Jeep Grand Cherokee.
“Now, in the video that we’ve seen, because it was at night, it shows up as being white. So, it could be silver or white color, or it may be even gray,” explained Davis.
They believe he’s still in the area and that catching him is in the works now.
“I’ve been going through Walmart looking for this guy,” said Davis.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sylvester Police Department at (229) 776-8500. You can also reach Investigator Davis directly at (229) 773-7703.
WALB did reach out to the Sylvester Walmart for comment. Officials at the store said they reached out to the corporate office to release a statement on the matter. They told us the cut fencing has been fixed.
