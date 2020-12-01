Play of the Week: Brooks County Trojans returns punt for a touchdown

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - High school football is officially in the postseason this is when the big-time plays get even bigger.
The Brooks County Trojans take the Play of the Week.
Willie Brown back deep for punt return.
An accidental touch forces him to play the ball.
He cuts to the near sideline, works the field, following his blockers, gets to greener pastures, and is gone for a touchdown!
The Trojans travel to Dublin to take on the Fighting Irish in the second round.
