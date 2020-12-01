Input sought on search for Colquitt Co. Schools’ next superintendent

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County community is voicing its opinion on what they want to see for the future of the school system. This as the search for the next superintendent continues.
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority hosted three listening sessions to hear the community’s input.
The search began earlier this year for the next superintendent, giving the school board a greater chance to hear from the community.
“We have partnered locally with our school board to provide more opportunities for local citizens to give input about what they’d like to see in the next superintendent,” Barbara Grogran, development authority president, said.
Grogan said during the search, the school board also put out a survey, which had a large response from more than 900 people.
The first of the listening sessions began Monday night, which Grogan said went well, as it will be beneficial during the interview process, as well as for the next superintendent.
“For the superintendent that will come in to say, ‘okay, these are some of the things our community are talking about and interested in, so, let’s explore them,’” said Grogan.
Those who attend initially come together for some background information on the process of the search, and outline their preferred qualifications of the next superintendent.
They then break up into smaller groups, and are asked questions, like what the school system could look like in five years, and what is the game changer that you want to see.
“What qualities, attributes and skill would a superintendent, or any person need to do those things? So it’ll help to get to where we want to go, but then the skill sets we need to get there,” said Grogan.
Overall, parents, business and community leaders and teachers attended to be part of finding the best leader for the school system and students of Colquitt County.
Current Superintendent Doug Howell has announced his plans to retire.
