GBI: Moultrie residents arrested in Lee Co. for drug trafficking
Aubrey Sean Thompson and April Marie Contreras (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Krista Monk | December 1, 2020 at 10:42 PM EST - Updated December 2 at 1:02 AM

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Two Moultrie residents were arrested Monday in Lee County on drug charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

A GBI press release says Aubrey Sean Thompson, 54, of Moultrie, and April Marie Contreras, 30, of Moultrie, were taken into custody following a traffic stop on Georgia Highway 520 in Lee County.

Thompson and Contreras were booked into the Lee County Jail after two kilograms of suspected methamphetamine were found during the traffic stop, the GBI reported.

Both have been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, the press release states.


“The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Georgia State Patrol, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, Moultrie Police Department, Brooks County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office concluded a month-long investigation with the traffic stop."

“The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany, Georgia and services 42 counties in Southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort between the GBI, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Dougherty County Police Department, the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office, the Worth County Sheriff’s Office, and the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds."
If you have any information you think could help the GBI, tips can be submitted to the GBI by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at the GBI’s website, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

