GBI: Moultrie residents arrested in Lee Co. for drug trafficking

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Two Moultrie residents were arrested Monday in Lee County on drug charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
A GBI press release says Aubrey Sean Thompson, 54, of Moultrie, and April Marie Contreras, 30, of Moultrie, were taken into custody following a traffic stop on Georgia Highway 520 in Lee County.
Thompson and Contreras were booked into the Lee County Jail after two kilograms of suspected methamphetamine were found during the traffic stop, the GBI reported.
Both have been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, the press release states.
If you have any information you think could help the GBI, tips can be submitted to the GBI by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at the GBI’s website, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
