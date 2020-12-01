GBI: Moultrie residents arrested in Lee Co. for drug trafficking



“The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Georgia State Patrol, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, Moultrie Police Department, Brooks County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office concluded a month-long investigation with the traffic stop."

“The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany, Georgia and services 42 counties in Southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort between the GBI, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Dougherty County Police Department, the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office, the Worth County Sheriff’s Office, and the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds."

GBI press release

