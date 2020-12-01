Ga. Supreme Court makes decision on whether or not to resume trials

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Supreme Court of Georgia decided to carry on with the planned re-opening of trial courts despite the increase of COVID-19 cases being seen nationally.
However, the Supreme Court of Georgia decided on Tuesday that the superior court head judge in each judicial district will have the authority to stop any proceeding if they feel the circumstances are unsafe to the health of people in their court.
Greg Edwards, the district attorney for the Dougherty Judicial Circuit, said they have been preparing for months.
“Everybody that’s involved in the process must be provided protections, and those are things that we are making sure we are moving forward with in a cautious and thoughtful manner,” said Edwards.
Currently, the Dougherty Judicial Circuit is planning to return to jury trials on January 4, 2021.
