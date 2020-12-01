Former Crisp Co. baseball coach charged in sexual assault granted bond

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - A former Crisp County High baseball charged in a sexual assault incident was granted bond Tuesday morning.
David Lamberth, 42, was granted a $40,000 bond at the Dooly County Justice Center. He was charged with one count of sexual assault in connection to a 2016 incident.
Per his bond conditions, he cannot leave the state or have any contact with any witnesses related to the incident. He also cannot have contact with any female under the age of 18.
Lamberth also cannot apply or work at a job where there will be children under 18. He’s also been ordered to live with his parents.
Lamberth resigned from Crisp County High on Oct. 30.
