Coldest night of the season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful sunshine with chilly 40s this afternoon. Tonight another widespread freeze but colder as temperatures drop into the upper 20s. Remember the hard freeze can damage or destroy tender vegetation therefore cover up or move inside, don’t forget your outside pets need warmth and if using space heaters use caution.
The airmass begins to modify as highs reach the mid 50s tomorrow. Following one more freezing night with lows in the low 30s, seasonal highs in the 60s return Thursday and Friday.
Ahead of the next cold front increasing clouds and scattered showers Friday into early Saturday. Drier and cooler with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s into next week.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.