‘Yum Yum Sauce’ maker relocates to Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Superior Sauce Company is moving to Tifton.
The currently Leesburg-based business makes “Terry Ho’s Yum Yum Sauce.”
Owner Terry Ho is investing close to $12 million into the new facility.
Ho said the space is about 100,000 square feet, with room to grow. He plans to manufacture his specialty sauces and new products there.
Eventually, Ho said he hopes to add a business development center and brokerage center to represent and promote other products.
The new facility is expected to be up and running around February.
“We’re hoping to grow with Tifton,” Ho said.
