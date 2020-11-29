Strong-severe storms Sunday night

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday - A First Alert Weather Day! Most of SGA is under a Slight Risk for strong-severe storms.
There’s a potent storm system that’ll lift northeast across the region tonight. As it does, an unstable air mass moves in bringing the potential threat for damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and periods of heavy rain with amounts of 1-2″.
Make sure you have multiple ways to received any watches or warnings that may be issued.
As the back edge of the system, a cold front, slides across SGA rain and storms end, however, clouds linger with gradual clearing late afternoon into the evening.
Also behind the front a blast of arctic air. It’ll be the coldest air of the season which sends temperatures tumbling from the 50s to below freezing Monday night. The frigid air holds keeps temperatures below average most of the week with lows upper 20s low 30s and highs 40s and 50s. Near average temperatures briefly return Friday. The cold front brings rain chances and more cold air for the weekend.
