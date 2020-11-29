First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday into Monday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday night into Monday morning.
The projected timing of the severe weather is 7 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday.
There is a 5 percent chance of tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and flash flooding.
Between 1-3 inches of rain is also possible.
Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:
- WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather.
- NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.
