First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday into Monday
By WALB News Team | November 29, 2020 at 10:41 AM EST - Updated November 29 at 10:41 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday night into Monday morning.

The projected timing of the severe weather is 7 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday.

There is a 5 percent chance of tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and flash flooding.

Between 1-3 inches of rain is also possible.

