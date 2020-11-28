Ways to save on holiday shopping this year

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Black Friday, many shoppers headed out to the Black Friday sales to hunt for deals. It’s been a tough year for a lot of people, so many are looking to maximize their budget this holiday season.
Most retailers have extended Black Friday deals in stores and online this year, with sales continuing through the weekend on Small Businesses Saturday and Cyber Monday as well.
Rebecca Grumuglia, a consumer expert at TopCashBack.com, shared some tips to keep in mind to help maximize your savings while shopping.
“Holiday shopping is really all about being quick and knowing what you’re buying that way you can make the best purchase possible,” Grumuglia said.
Gramuglia says the first step to knowing you’re getting the best deal is to make sure you’ve looked at the product in different stores and compared prices.
“If you are on a budget and doing your holiday shopping, comparing prices is definitely essential,” She said. “And once you’ve compared your prices, it’s always important to look to see if you can stack on any additional rewards, you know, don’t accept that sale price as the only price.”
She says bargain shopping is all about finding the right coupons and cards to make your big purchase.
“Look to see if there are any coupons you can stack on as well as any credit card rewards so if your card offers any cashback at stores categories, taking that time to look and see if you can earn any additional rewards that way,” Gramuglia said.
When you’re shopping for big sales, and especially those online, look out for shipping and return policies. Gramuglia said it’s important to read the policies.
“Reading the fine print, seeing if you’re buying a final sale item and what that means as well as any shipping costs, shipping policies, you know, will you get your gift on time first of all. And if you are, can you return it if you want to return it, will it cost money or is it free returns?” Gramuglia said.
Gramuglia reminds people that effective holiday shopping starts with good planning. That means making a list, comparing prices in advance and knowing what coupons and cards to use at checkout.
