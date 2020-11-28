Stores battle supply and demand this Christmas shopping season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The president of Modern Gas in Leesburg says the store started stocking up on merchandise back in May- all in preparation for this holiday season.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, it is taking suppliers longer to manufacture and distribute their products.
For shoppers who still haven’t gotten their gifts secured, Mark Holloway says you may want to hurry in.
“Yeti has always been very popular. Since the stainless steel cups came out, even you know when the coolers came out, the stainless steel cups have been a really popular item. But Yeti is in short supply and we are really really hoping that we’re going to have enough to take care of our customers. I mean we were really short on the hard side coolers. So I know that’s a popular gift item. So if our customers are considering that, they might want to come on in and get that before Santa Claus gets to town and Santa has shopped us all out,” said Holloway.
Holloway says other hot items this season are pebble grills.
Refrigerators are also in short supply.
