Americus police on the hunt for wanted homicide suspect

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation needs the community’s help in finding a homicide suspect.
Eric Romone Lewis, 37, is wanted for the murder of Kedrick Deon Williams, 35 on Nov. 25, according to law enforcement.
Williams was found dead in the 100 block of Lester Street.
Police said Lewis is considered armed and dangerous.
Law enforcement said this is still an active investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call 911, the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677, or after hours at (229) 937-9011. Police said people with immediate knowledge of Lewis’ whereabouts should call 911 immediately.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.