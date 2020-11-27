Week 1 of playoffs: Friday night football scores and schedules

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This week’s Game of the Week puts the Lee County Trojans against the Tucker Tigers. These two teams will be meeting on the gridiron for the first time this Friday. With this being the first full week of the postseason, the Trojans are looking to chase another state title.
- Tucker @ Lee County
- Newton @ Lowndes
- Lovejoy @ Valdosta
- Claxton @ Brooks County
- Turner County @ Metter
- Brookwood @ Colquitt County
- Johnson County @ Mitchell County
- Montgomery County @ Pelham
- Tift County @ Grayson
- Coffee @ Ola
- Windsor Forest @ Crisp County
- Miller County @ Wilcox County
- Jenkins County @ Irwin County
- Clinch County @ McIntosh County Academy
- Terrell County @ Dublin
- Briarwood Academy @ Terrell Academy
- EBA @ SGA
- Crisp Academy @ Monsignor Donovan
- Westwood @ Windsor Academy
- Tiftarea Academy @ Pinewood Christian
- Brookwood @ Westfield
- Westside Augusta @ Thomasville
- Oglethorpe County @ Fitzgerald
- West Laurens @ Cairo
- Westside Macon @ Bainbridge
- Thomas County Central @ Baldwin
- Westover @ Perry
- Early County @ Putnam County
- Cook @ Jefferson County
