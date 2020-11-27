Valdosta man arrested for car-jacking; bites, kicks officers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, around 3:15 am., a citizen called 911 and reported that someone, later identified as James Burdette, had physically assaulted him in the 400 block of Jones Street, and had stolen his vehicle, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
Police said they saw the victim’s vehicle driving in the area and immediately issued an alert over the radio. A Valdosta Police Department K-9 Unit that was in the area, located it and attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle.
Burdette, who was driving the vehicle, would not stop for officers, so they pursued the vehicle until Burdette wrecked in the 300 block of South Lee Street. Police said Burdette immediately fled from the vehicle on foot and officers pursued him.
Valdosta police caught Burdette in the 100 block of South Patterson Street, and Burdette immediately began to physically resist them, according to a police report. It stated Burdette bit one officer on his upper leg and he kicked another officer in her mouth. Several officers and deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office were finally able to subdue Burdette.
Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported Burdette to South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) for treatment for superficial injuries and an evaluation.
He was later taken to Lowndes County Jail on the following charges: felony hijacking a motor vehicle,
- Two felony counts of obstruction of a police officer
- Three counts of battery
- Fleeing and attempting to elude-misdemeanor
- And several other misdemeanor traffic offenses.
One officer was also treated at SGMC for an injury received from the bite, as well as a knee injury that occurred during the physical struggle.
“I am so proud of the dedicated work of our officers, and the assistance of the Sheriff’s Office, to ensure that this dangerous offender was apprehended. Even while injured, our officers still continued to do everything they could to hold the offender and prevent his escape, until other officers arrived to assist them,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.