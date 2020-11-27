UPDATE: Albany shooting victims identified

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany authorities are investigating the discovery of two bodies found in the Indian Creek neighborhood of the city, this morning.
Late Friday morning, officials identified the victims as Jakendric Chapman, 18, and Malik Parks, 18. Both died from gunshot wounds, and both were in the driveway of the residence when they were shot.
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler confirmed the double homicide in the 600 block of Aztec Lane, and said he said he was called before 4:00 Friday morning.
Both bodies are being sent to GBI crime lab for an autopsy.
Albany Police, including the Gang Task Force, responded.
We will have more on this developing story as information comes in.
