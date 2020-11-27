Sumter Co. man found dead

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Instead of visiting with his cousin for a traditional Thanksgiving meal, Stanzy visited the crime scene where his cousin was found dead on Thursday.
“We have a lot of family at home, cooking, and whatnot, that’s what I was planning to do today. But since this occurred, we haven’t even started our Thanksgiving dinner yet,” said Stanzy.
Stanzy said that his 48-year-old cousin, Richard Pitts, was found dead inside his home on the 200 block of Middle River Road.
Sumter county sheriff’s office responded, and reached out to the Georgia Bureau of investigation for assistance.
“Multiple witnesses have been identified, and a subject has been identified. They are currently being interviewed by GBI agents and Sheriff’s investigators, and GBI crime scene specialists continue to process the scene and gather evidence,” said Bryan Smith, GBI Assistant Special Agent In Charge for region 3.
This is the third homicide in Sumter county within a 24 hour period. The other two homicides happened in the Rainbow Terrace area and on West Lester street. Suspects in both of those cases are in custody.
Stanzy said he hopes this is a wake-up call, and that people understand the severity of these incidents.
“Eat, take it in, and that’s it- there’s nothing else to do. Looking around, there’s nothing else to do but stay in the house and be safe. You need to be quarantining anyway,” said Stanzy.
An autopsy will be performed either Monday or Tuesday.
The GBI says there is no evidence suggesting the three incidents are connected.
