Phoebe releases Thursday COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As of noon Friday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 25
Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 2
Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
Total Inpatients Recovered – 1,408
Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 167
Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 43
″Thankfully, our COVID-19 numbers remain fairly steady. However, Georgia as a whole – like most of the rest of the country – is in the middle of a staggering COVID-19 surge that no one should ignore or discount,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President & CEO.
“We hope Thanksgiving gatherings won’t lead to a dramatic increase in cases and hospitalizations, but we must assume that a surge will affect our area and plan accordingly. We have a plan in place to increase our capacity to care for COVID-19 patients quickly, and we also are preparing for the day when COVID-19 vaccines are available. Phoebe now has the capability to accept and administer all potential vaccines that may be approved and distributed, and we are well-positioned to be a vaccination leader for our part of the state.”
