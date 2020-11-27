Phoebe releases Thursday COVID-19 numbers

“We hope Thanksgiving gatherings won’t lead to a dramatic increase in cases and hospitalizations, but we must assume that a surge will affect our area and plan accordingly. We have a plan in place to increase our capacity to care for COVID-19 patients quickly, and we also are preparing for the day when COVID-19 vaccines are available. Phoebe now has the capability to accept and administer all potential vaccines that may be approved and distributed, and we are well-positioned to be a vaccination leader for our part of the state.”