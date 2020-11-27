Phoebe releases Thursday COVID-19 numbers

"We must assume that a surge will affect our area and plan accordingly," said Scott Steiner (Source: WALB)
By Dave Miller | November 27, 2020 at 10:17 AM EST - Updated November 27 at 10:17 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As of noon Friday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:    

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 25 

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 2 

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0 

Total Inpatients Recovered – 1,408 

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 167 

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 43

″Thankfully, our COVID-19 numbers remain fairly steady.  However, Georgia as a whole – like most of the rest of the country – is in the middle of a staggering COVID-19 surge that no one should ignore or discount,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President & CEO.

“We hope Thanksgiving gatherings won’t lead to a dramatic increase in cases and hospitalizations, but we must assume that a surge will affect our area and plan accordingly.  We have a plan in place to increase our capacity to care for COVID-19 patients quickly, and we also are preparing for the day when COVID-19 vaccines are available.  Phoebe now has the capability to accept and administer all potential vaccines that may be approved and distributed, and we are well-positioned to be a vaccination leader for our part of the state.”

