Neighborhood reports stolen car, break-ins on Thanksgiving morning

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A brazen thieve snuck up to a home in Lee County, jumped into a truck and drove it out of the driveway.
This happened on Fowler Drive around 5 a.m. on Thanksgiving.
Kari Ashley, the homeowner, tells us they noticed the truck was missing within an hour.
She says several neighbors woke up to smashed car windows, one of them was even missing a gun they’d left in their vehicle.
“Sometimes those are the places that are targeted, you think you’re safe, it’s quiet, it’s peaceful and that’s why we are targeted. We get complacent; we get comfortable,” said Ashley.
Dougherty County investigators found the missing truck Friday on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Ashley says the inside is quote “pretty much destroyed.”
She also tells us deputies she spoke with are investigating another series of car break-ins in the area.
We reached out to Lee County Sheriff’s Office about these investigations.
Their office is closed for the holidays, but they say, they will send over what they can on Monday.
