2 men killed in Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany authorities are investigating the discovery of two bodies found in the Indian Creek neighborhood of the city, this morning.
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler confirmed a double homicide in the 600 block of Aztec Lane.
He said he was called before 4:00 Friday morning.
Two black men were killed outside the house, apparently by gunshots.
Albany Police, including the Gang Task Force, responded.
Officials are trying to contact the victims’ families now.
We will have more on this developing story as information comes in.
