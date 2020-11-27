Game of the Week: Tucker @ Lee County

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The postseason is here and it’s now win or go home for many of our local teams here in South Georgia.
Our Game of the week brings us to Leesburg, head coach Dean Fabrizio and the Trojans are gearing up for what they hope is another deep run and it begins Friday night at home as they host the Tigers from Tucker.
Friday night the Tigers and Trojans will meet for the first time ever.
Lee County looks to open this postseason the right way as they chase that first trip to Atlanta since they won it all back in 2018.
The Tigers, despite their 3 and 4 record, played in Atlanta as recent as 2016 but Tucker hasn’t reached round two in each of the last two years.
Despite the records Lee County knows this will be no walk in the park and they will have to come with everything they’ve got, to walk away the victor.
”We know they are going to come in and play hard, Coach Lamar their head coach does a phenomenal job and we know for the first round opponent it’s not going to be your typical four seed that you get, we’re going to have to be ready to play well and play well to advance,” said Trojans head coach Dean Fabrizio. “We know it’s very important to start strong this game and hopefully jump on them early, you know they have a long trip down from Atlanta and our home field advantage will really help us out and it really gets exaggerated the home field advantage when we jump on people early. It’s a big game from here on out, it’ll be rocking here tomorrow night from Trojan Field and we’ll have a great crowd and a great atmosphere and come on back tomorrow and we’ll be ready to play some football.”
Kickoff from Leesburg is set for 7:30pm.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.