Game of the Week: Tucker @ Lee County

”We know they are going to come in and play hard, Coach Lamar their head coach does a phenomenal job and we know for the first round opponent it’s not going to be your typical four seed that you get, we’re going to have to be ready to play well and play well to advance,” said Trojans head coach Dean Fabrizio. “We know it’s very important to start strong this game and hopefully jump on them early, you know they have a long trip down from Atlanta and our home field advantage will really help us out and it really gets exaggerated the home field advantage when we jump on people early. It’s a big game from here on out, it’ll be rocking here tomorrow night from Trojan Field and we’ll have a great crowd and a great atmosphere and come on back tomorrow and we’ll be ready to play some football.”