Family opts for a virtual holiday this Thanksgiving

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No pandemic can stop a Thanksgiving gathering!
That’s the message from the Brinnel family, but this year, they say they had to get creative.
People like Andrea Brinnel were looking forward to an in-person gathering, especially now that her children live closer, but with concerns of COVID-19, they were forced to find a new way.
Brinnel decided to take full advantage of technology and organized the dinner table around Zoom.
She said it wasn’t the traditional dinner she was hoping for, but it was the safest.
”It’s way more worth it to be safe now and to have years more of celebrations than to potentially lose someone or to have someone get really sick,” said Andrea Brinnel, host of the virtual Thanksgiving.
Brinnel said this year will not be the first or last time her family takes advantage of virtual gatherings.
She said keeping her family out of harm’s way is the most important thing.
”So many more holidays are going to be coming, birthdays and anniversaries and all these wonderful things to celebrate, I’d rather give up thanksgiving this year, so I can have lots and lots more family gatherings and celebrations going forward,” said Brinnel.
