Better local bridges coming to Early County

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two old bridges on local Early County roads are going to be replaced under the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Low Impact Bridge Program.
The Department awarded construction contracts totaling approximately $2.4 million in October to replace the Little Kolomoki Creek bridge on First Kolomoki Road and the Sowhatchee Creek bridge on Damascus-Hilton Road.
The Little Kolomoki Creek bridge was built in 1963 and is located about five miles north of Blakely. The Sowhatchee Creek bridge was built in 1957 and is located a bit less than two miles southeast of Hilton.
No construction start date has been announced, but both bridges are expected to be complete in October 2021. The Department’s Low Impact Bridge Program replaces deficient bridges that are not on the state route system, which are typically uncomplicated bridges on county roads.
Construction is accelerated due to the use of prefabricated elements. The Department also awarded a contract to resurface about four miles of State Route (SR) 91/SR 62 in Dougherty County from Leary Road to SR 234.
