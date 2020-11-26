Valdosta Mall anticipates a busy Black Friday for shoppers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Black Friday deals start in just a few hours and as with the rest of 2020... it will be a bit different this year.
Despite climbing COVID-19 cases across the country and right here in South Georgia, many still plan to shop in-person.
If you’re one of those who plan to get your shopping on this year, make sure to come to the mall with a lot of patience.
“I think it’s going to be an interesting year, I suggest come out here with patience because stores are going to be limiting the number of people. So just be patient, enjoy the moment,” said Enid Santana with the Valdosta Mall.
COVID-19 did not cancel Black Friday but it did change it. Shoppers can expect good deals but a difference in the shopping experience.
You’re asked to abide by social distancing guidelines. Expect limited capacities at some of your favorite stores and be prepared to make lines.
Santana tells us they’re ready and expect a big crowd.
“We are expecting a crowd this Friday however we are implementing a lot of new safety standards to keep everyone safe and healthy,” said Santana.
These new guidelines include directional arrows through the mall. Customers will be asked to wear a mask.
Shoppers can find hand sanitizer stations around the mall.
Also, the Valdosta Police Department’s mobile command center will be in the parking lot for 24/7 surveillance.
The mall will open on Friday from 8 a.m until 8 p.m.
Santana tells me the bigger department stores and exterior stores’ hours will vary.
She says shoppers can also expect music, DJ’s and giveaways.
“We have been very fortunate during COVID, that traffic has been good, sales have been good and we anticipate going into the holiday season that we are going to continue to see that,” said Santana.
Santana encourages everyone to come out enjoy and stay safe.
