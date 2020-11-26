Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office investigate third homicide in 24 hours

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating its third homicide in 24 hours, according to the sheriff’s office.
The first homicide happened Wednesday night around 6 p.m. in the Rainbow Terrace area. Americus Police are investigating the second one that happened Wednesday around 8:45 p.m. on Lester Street.
The sheriff’s office is now investigating a homicide in the 200 block of Middle River Road.
Sumter County’s Coroner says he was called to the scene just before 12:30 p.m.
Deputies said first responders found the victim dead on the scene.
A suspect is in custody.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also investigating.
The victim’s and suspect’s name has not been released at this time.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update as more information comes in.
