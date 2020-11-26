Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office investigate third homicide in 24 hours

By WALB News Team | November 26, 2020 at 3:13 PM EST - Updated November 26 at 3:17 PM

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating its third homicide in 24 hours, according to the sheriff’s office.

The first homicide happened Wednesday night around 6 p.m. in the Rainbow Terrace area. Americus Police are investigating the second one that happened Wednesday around 8:45 p.m. on Lester Street.

The sheriff’s office is now investigating a homicide in the 200 block of Middle River Road.

Sumter County’s Coroner says he was called to the scene just before 12:30 p.m.

Deputies said first responders found the victim dead on the scene.

A suspect is in custody.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also investigating.

The victim’s and suspect’s name has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as more information comes in.

