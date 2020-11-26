South Ga. organization distributes Thanksgiving meals to those in need in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -A non-profit organization provided Thanksgiving meals during their annual “Day of Caring and Sharing” event.
Kemet Universal has been doing this event in the community for about 28 years.
Different organizations partnered up and donated for the meals including Wild Adventures, Sunset Farms, and Mr. B’s.
Eddie Koonce is the main organizer and head of the organization.
He tells us he’s grateful to provide these meals to the community every year.
”A lot of people do the Thanksgiving dinners prior to Thanksgiving, we’ve always done it on Thanksgiving Day because we know there’s people in need on Thanksgiving Day so that’s what we try to do, help those people.”
Typically, this event is a sit-down dinner. But due to COVID-19 concerns, this year it was a drive-thru or walk-up process.
Koonce tells us, they will be having their next meal distribution on Christmas.
