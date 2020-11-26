Rain through the holiday period

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sun/cloud mix with very warm upper 70s low 80s Wednesday. Early evening brought a few showers to our western counties, otherwise rain moves in overnight into early Thursday. Not only wet but foggy with mild mid 60s to kick off the holiday.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely Thanksgiving. Rain on and off with some sunshine as highs top upper 70s.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs mid 70s Friday.
Rain chances rise late Friday into Saturday then wetter Sunday into early Monday. Also cooler with highs around 70s and lows near 60. . Rain ends as drier and much colder air behind Monday’s cold front. It’ll usher in the coldest air of the season.
Temperatures drop about 10-15 below average with lows in the 30s and highs only in the 50s. Cold enough for the season’s first freeze Wednesday morning.
