Homicide investigation underway in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Americus Police Department are investigating a homicide, according to a press release from the police department.
It happened Wednesday around 8:45 p.m. on the 100 block of Lester Street.
When police and first responders arrived at the scene, they found Kendrick Deon Williams, 35, dead from a gunshot wound.
This is an active investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or after hours at (229) 937-9011.
