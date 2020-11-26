Homicide investigation underway in Americus

By Kim McCullough | November 26, 2020 at 9:40 AM EST - Updated November 26 at 9:52 AM

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Americus Police Department are investigating a homicide, according to a press release from the police department.

It happened Wednesday around 8:45 p.m. on the 100 block of Lester Street.

When police and first responders arrived at the scene, they found Kendrick Deon Williams, 35, dead from a gunshot wound.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or after hours at (229) 937-9011.

