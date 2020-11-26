Health experts urge shoppers to stay vigilant on Black Friday

“So if you’re going shopping on Black Friday, we want to remind everybody, make sure you are wearing your mask, make sure you are social distancing as best as possible. Keep hand sanitizer in your car, you can keep it in your purse or pocket as well and just use it as you’re shopping. Make sure you use it as you are getting back in your car and try to avoid touching your face as much as possible as well,” said Kristin Patten with the South Health District.