Health experts urge shoppers to stay vigilant on Black Friday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - If you plan to go to public areas over the weekend, the health officials urge you to stay vigilant.
The South Health District, the branch that oversees Lowndes County, says coronavirus cases are once again on the rise.
Nearly 400 new cases were reported just in the last two weeks.
We’re told increases are expected around the holidays, but, by taking precautions, you can reduce your chances of getting sick.
“So if you’re going shopping on Black Friday, we want to remind everybody, make sure you are wearing your mask, make sure you are social distancing as best as possible. Keep hand sanitizer in your car, you can keep it in your purse or pocket as well and just use it as you’re shopping. Make sure you use it as you are getting back in your car and try to avoid touching your face as much as possible as well,” said Kristin Patten with the South Health District.
Patten tells us it’s also important to keep your group small or limited to those that live in your household.
And of course, if you don’t feel well, don’t go out! Stay home.
