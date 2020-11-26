Happy Thanksgiving. A good chance of showers and thunderstorms works west to east morning to afternoon. Have plan b ready for outdoor festivites. Slight rain chances will linger through Friday. Temperatures will be warm in the upper 70s to near 80. Rain chances rise Friday night and then drop some Saturday. Temperature cool some by then and more Sunday. Widespread rain, heavy at times takes over Sunday afternoon with some strong storms possible by evening. A powerful cold front whips in gusty northwest winds Monday and the coldest air of the season. Highs drop to the upper 40s by Tuesday and wind chills in the 20s. A widespread killing freeze is likely Wednesday morning.