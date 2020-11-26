Community organizations feed over 600 Albany residents with Thanksgiving dinner

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, several organizations teamed up to feed the Albany community with an annual Thanksgiving dinner.
Rodriguez Thomas, the head organizer and founder of OUR KIDS, OUR FUTURE, LLC., along with the John-Trell Foundation, One Albany, and Organizations That Care (OTC) said the event served 665 hot meals to community members and families.
The organizers also said they want to thank the amazing people of Albany and the volunteers that made this event a huge success.
