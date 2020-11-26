Community organizations feed over 600 Albany residents with Thanksgiving dinner

Community organizations feed over 600 Albany residents with Thanksgiving dinner
Rodriguez Thomas of OKOF, LLC., Shavokia Bryant of the John-Trell Foundation and John Strong, founder of One Albany (Source: Rodriguez Thomas)
By Kim McCullough | November 26, 2020 at 11:02 AM EST - Updated November 26 at 11:02 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, several organizations teamed up to feed the Albany community with an annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Rodriguez Thomas, the head organizer and founder of OUR KIDS, OUR FUTURE, LLC., along with the John-Trell Foundation, One Albany, and Organizations That Care (OTC) said the event served 665 hot meals to community members and families.

Community Thanksgiving dinner in Albany
Community Thanksgiving dinner in Albany (Source: Rodriguez Thomas)

The organizers also said they want to thank the amazing people of Albany and the volunteers that made this event a huge success.

Community Thanksgiving dinner in Albany
Community Thanksgiving dinner in Albany (Source: Rodriguez Thomas)

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.