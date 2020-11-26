Coach of the Week: Bill Murdock of the Terrell Academy Eagles

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ll highlight a coach who made the epic comeback, won a milestone game, or simply out coached the other team.
This week’s Coach of the Week, the final of the regular season features Bill Murdock of the Terrell Academy Eagles.
With a region championship on the line, the Eagles stepped up when it mattered most, hosting an SGA squad that beat them for the title a year ago.
Despite a slow first half that saw Terrell trail 14-7, the Eagles bounced back in the second half in a big way, defensively, boasting a shut-out in the final two periods and outscoring the Warriors 24 to nothing.
It was a big win for an Eagles Squad claiming their first region title since 2018 and a big night for a team that just did not panic.
”We just went in at halftime, you know we’re not a bunch of hollers’ and screamers, we just told them you know we had a good game plan, we were going to get the football to start the second half, we needed to go down and score and our kids just played extremely well and our coaches had them ready,” said Eagles head coach Bill Murdock. “I’m so proud of our coaching staff, they had these kids ready to play football and had them fired up and we did a great job. Every year we start out wanting to win a region championship and to compete for that and have bragging rights in your area and our kids really did a great job.”
The Eagles will now host Briarwood in quarterfinal action on Friday night with kickoff set for 7:30pm.
