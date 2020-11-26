Coach of the Week: Bill Murdock of the Terrell Academy Eagles

”We just went in at halftime, you know we’re not a bunch of hollers’ and screamers, we just told them you know we had a good game plan, we were going to get the football to start the second half, we needed to go down and score and our kids just played extremely well and our coaches had them ready,” said Eagles head coach Bill Murdock. “I’m so proud of our coaching staff, they had these kids ready to play football and had them fired up and we did a great job. Every year we start out wanting to win a region championship and to compete for that and have bragging rights in your area and our kids really did a great job.”