Voices of COVID-19, Episode 12: ‘Maddie’s new normal’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the strength and resiliency of South Georgia.
To recognize that, WALB is bringing you a new podcast called “Voices of COVID-19."
Host Krista Monk spoke with Tammy Parker, the author of “Maddie’s New Normal.” It’s a book aimed at helping kids understand the changes in their day to day life brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The book, written by Parker who is a former Albany resident, was also illustrated by Terrell Academy junior, Addie Gilley.
Listen to the 12th episode below:
The podcast is also available to listen to on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Stitcher, Podcast Addict, Podcaster and Deezer to listen for free. Just search “Voices of COVID-19.” WALB is working to get the podcast on other platforms.
