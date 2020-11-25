Valdosta’s LAMP partners with organizations to host Thanksgiving meals distribution

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This year, in hopes for a bigger meal distribution, Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, or LAMP, partnered with Park Avenue United Methodist Church.
They and other organizations brought Thanksgiving meals to the community.
Staff at LAMP and volunteers from Park Avenue Church prepared the meals and handed them out.
They had about 200 plates to distribute and Ole Times Country Buffet catered the meals.
It’s been a tough year for a lot of people and these organizations wanted to give back to the community.
Gerald Gill is a LAMP member and said this year, he’s thankful for everything LAMP has done for him.
“I think it’s great. It was wonderful when we first came here. They took us in and fed us, clothed us and now they are helping us get into apartments and housing. And this Thanksgiving really means a lot to me because there’s so much good food and so many volunteers, we appreciate everyone coming out and joining us for this event,” said Gill.
There were three locations for distributions around the city.
LAMP members said they are thankful to the community that donated and participated in this event.
They said they’re glad they can bring some Thanksgiving joy to those who need it the most.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.