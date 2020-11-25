Valdosta partners with Lowe’s to surprise families with Thanksgiving meals

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta’s Neighborhood Development has partnered up with Lowe’s to brighten up Thanksgiving for families in need.
“Oh, I just thank God so much and thank y’all for bringing me this surprise. It’s a blessing,” Gracie Smith, a Valdosta resident, said.
Smith’s home was one of the stops on Wednesday’s distribution route. She said this Thanksgiving, her kids and grandkids will be coming over and now they’ll be able to enjoy a traditional meal.
Inside the box, there is a turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and a few sides.
Richard Joyner, the neighborhood development rehabilitation and reconstruction coordinator, said this is the first time they’ve been able to do this.
“You know I was thinking the day before yesterday that maybe, during this time, I would like to be able to do something to help the families out and this came up. Lowe’s called me just right on time, so I feel really good about this,” said Joyner.
Joyner said they’ve been partners with Lowe’s for years. They help with materials and paint for their community development program.
On Tuesday, they reached out and said they had turkeys that can be donated and given out. Joyner quickly said yes and picked up the boxes.
The families chosen were on a list of those who have applied for utility grants.
From the list, city officials saw who had the most need.
“It’s wonderful, I feel truly blessed,” Mamie Johnson, another Valdosta resident, said.
Johnson said this Thanksgiving, she’ll be staying home, afraid of the coronavirus. And now, she’s thankful for the city, as she’ll be able to provide a meal for her daughter and grandson.
“When I came back to Valdosta, after I retired from the military, I wanted to do something for this community. I wanted to serve this community, so anytime I can do something for this community, I’m grateful,” said Joyner.
Families told WALB they are blessed and thankful for the meals they will now be able to enjoy.
