Valdosta man arrested after shots fired at apartment complex

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was arrested after shots were fired in an apartment complex on Tuesday, around 3 a.m., according to the Valdosta Police Department.
Police said they responded to Chase Apartments in the 1100 block of Old Statenville Road after several calls were received regarding someone shooting a gun in the parking lot.
When officers arrived, they said they found three vehicles with numerous bullet holes. Officers also said they found a bullet hole in a window of an apartment, and the bullet traveled through the front room of the apartment.
As officers were investigating the incident, witnesses said the suspect, Avery Corbett, 25, was walking on South Fry Street.
Once police found Corbett, they found a handgun with an extended magazine in his pockets, along with a small amount of marijuana, according to the department.
Corbett was taken to the Lowndes County Jail. He will be charged with three counts of damage to property, possession of marijuana, and reckless conduct.
Witnesses told police Corbett randomly started shooting in the area, according to a press release from the department.
Police said they found over 28 spent shell casings in the parking lot.
“We are very thankful that no one was injured during this incident. This offender’s reckless actions put numerous lives in danger and we are grateful for the witnesses who came forward to help us locate him,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.
