Presidential race recount underway in Dougherty County

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Elections Office is back counting ballots. But not in the same way as they did last week for the statewide audit.
“Well, the difference is, the audit is an audit- which is a hand count. A recount performed by equipment that we use, the scanner, that we use to scan the balance to count them, but that’s the difference in the process,” said Dougherty County Elections Supervisor, Ginger Nickerson
She said the same dominion technician who originally scanned the ballots in, will scan again.
“The only difference is, of course, those ballots that were scanned at a precinct will now be scanned in office,” said Nickerson.
Statewide Voting Systems Implementation Manager, Gabriel Sterling, said after the audit was completed last week, and the election was certified, the losing candidate, President Donald Trump, was able to request the recount.
“So, once we certified the election, that triggered the ability for him within two business days to request the recount, and he did on Saturday. So that’s got us to the point that we are today, where we have all counties either beginning the process or announced when they’re going to have the process done, and all has to be done by midnight on Wednesday, December 2,” said Sterling.
Sterling says after the recount is finished, President Trump still has other avenues to challenge the results.
“They can file election challenges in court, and they have their time up to do that. Now, there is sort of a clock ticking here, called the ‘safe harbor of December 8th,’ when the electors get officially named before the December 14 meeting. So that’s probably what they’re going to be aiming at. And you know this isn’t just happening in Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania, and other places like Nevada. So, there’s still routes available, but it’s less and less likely that we’ll see any changes on those fronts because judges have so far, found very little evidence to pursue,” said Sterling.
Sterling also said there’s been a lot of misinformation circulating about the voting machines used in the 2020 elections.
That includes that the machines were switching votes, or that the machines are tied to Venezuela.
Sterling says these allegations are unmerited, and that other disinformation still going around ahead of the January 5th runoff.
“Like this crazy thing that’s saying- you have to own a car to be registered to vote in the state of Georgia. That’s not true- it is one way you can prove your residency is your car title, but you don’t have to have a car to vote. Another thing that we are seeing on social media is that there is massive purging going on- they’re throwing people off the rolls- not true. In fact, in Georgia, we essentially can’t do list maintenance in an even-numbered year,” said Sterling.
After Dougherty County is done rescanning and recounting the ballots, they’ll send their results to the Secretary of State’s Office.
