1 killed, 1 in custody after Sumter Co. shooting

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting Wednesday evening, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
In a press release from the sheriff’s office, it says deputies responded to a person shot call in the Rainbow Terrace area around 6 p.m.
When deputies and first responders arrived on scene, the release says they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the coroner were notified, the sheriff’s office reported.
The release said the only suspect in the case has been taken into custody and is being held in the Sumter County Jail.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said neither the name of the victim nor the suspect will be released at this time as officials work to notify family.
The release said it appears to be an isolated incident and that law enforcement is not actively looking for additional suspects.
The press release also says that more information will be provided later. WALB News 10 will provide updates as more information comes in.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.