Heroes Among Us: Shannon Chihuahua

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Each month, WALB and Montlick and Associates take time to recognize the military “Heroes Among Us.”
November 12, 2020, marked 10 years since Army Specialist Shannon Chihuahua was killed in action.
The combat medic from Thomasville died when his unit came under attack in Afghanistan.
The Army reported that Chihuahua died while helping his fellow soldiers.
Ten years after his death, his wife said she very clearly remembers the moment a knock on the door changed her life forever.
“I looked out, and as a military wife, you just know when you see the two uniforms standing at the door,” she said.
The couple had two young daughters when Spc. Chihuahua died.
Now, they are 13 and 10 years old.
