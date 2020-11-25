Heroes Among Us: Shannon Chihuahua

Heroes Among Us: Shannon Chihuahua
Army Specialist Shannon Chihuahua (Source: Kristen Chihuahua)
By Emileigh Forrester | November 25, 2020 at 4:50 PM EST - Updated November 25 at 4:50 PM

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Each month, WALB and Montlick and Associates take time to recognize the military “Heroes Among Us.”

Repost. Share. Tell a friend. Help us give the heroes in SWGA the recognition they deserve. Click here to NOMINATE the...

Posted by Emileigh Forrester WALB on Thursday, September 19, 2019

November 12, 2020, marked 10 years since Army Specialist Shannon Chihuahua was killed in action.

The combat medic from Thomasville died when his unit came under attack in Afghanistan.

The Army reported that Chihuahua died while helping his fellow soldiers.

Ten years after his death, his wife said she very clearly remembers the moment a knock on the door changed her life forever.

“I looked out, and as a military wife, you just know when you see the two uniforms standing at the door,” she said.

The couple had two young daughters when Spc. Chihuahua died.

Now, they are 13 and 10 years old.

Family of Army Specialist Shannon Chihuahua. Kristen (right) and their daughters Annabelle (left) and Sophia (middle) holding a photo of Spc. Chihuahua.
Family of Army Specialist Shannon Chihuahua. Kristen (right) and their daughters Annabelle (left) and Sophia (middle) holding a photo of Spc. Chihuahua. (Source: WALB)

Tune in Thursday at 11 p.m. on WALB News 10 to see how the girls and their mom are making sure this loyal soldier’s legacy lives on.

If you know a special military hero you want to nominate, click here.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.