City releases safety guidelines ahead of Greater Valdosta Annual Christmas Parade

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -The City of Valdosta is getting ready to bring some holiday cheer to the community with their annual Christmas parade.
They’re one of the few Southwest Georgia cites hosting a parade.
Modifications for special guidelines this year include:
- The city will be asking all entries and spectators to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, including wearing a mask or face covering.
- No walking groups will be allowed this year unless already permitted by the parade organizers. All entries must be on a float at all times. No one will be permitted to walk the parade route as a group or as an individual walker next to a float.
- Parade participants have been asked to limit the number of people on floats to allow for social distancing.
- Floats will be socially distanced as they line up on Woodrow Wilson.
- No candy or merchandise may be distributed during the parade or along the parade route.
- Spectators are expected to maintain social distancing standards. The parade route is more than two miles long, spectators are encouraged to space out and utilize the entire route to view the parade. In the downtown area, markings will be placed along the sidewalk to space out spectators.
Ellen Hill, Valdosta Mainstreet Director, tells us it’s a chance for some normalcy during the holiday season and an important tradition they want to continue.
”We just think the Christmas parade is such an important tradition in our community and we know people ask for it year after year. We’ve postponed it in the past due to weather and people were just asking us to always have it so we just want to make sure we bring that tradition to the community,” said Hill.
This year’s theme is “Christmas Lights and Winter Nights.”
The creative holiday floats will be judged on overall appearance, special effects, creativity, workmanship, and use of the theme.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, December 5th.
