Camilla homicide victim’s mother pleas for help finding murder suspect

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A mother is still searching for justice for her son.
Justin West was killed in Camilla in September.
The Camilla Police Department has a $1,000 reward out for 33-year old Kentravious Gardner. He’s wanted for murder and aggravated assault.
Barbara West-Cross, Justin’s mother, said they just celebrated his birthday, and he will have a plate for him at Thanksgiving dinner. But, she’s still in so much pain after losing her son two months ago.
She said Justin was such a humble person and always tried to help other people.
Through all of the hurt she’s going through right now, she’s remembering the one thing she promised her son after he died.
”I made him a promise that I was going to get justice for him. I promise, I will die trying. I know it’s not going to bring my child back, but I promise you, it would make me feel so much better. I know someone knows where this man is,” said West-Cross.
West-Cross said she wants Gardner to be tracked down so she can fulfill her promise to her son.
Gardner may be armed.
Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Tip Line at (1-800) 597-8477.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.