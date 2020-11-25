Albany Navy vet giving away motorized wheelchair after repairs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -If you or someone you know needs a motorized wheelchair, a Navy veteran has fixed one up and is giving it away for free.
Thomas Miles Sr. said he is in the holiday spirit.
He recently fixed up a motorized wheelchair after a friend, who no longer needed it, gave it to him.
“And me being a retired mechanic, I said give me something to do so I decided to do it,” said Miles.
The disabled Navy veteran and civil service Marine Corps Logistics Base employee, who spent years as a mechanic, said he just got bored during his 17 years of retirement.
“I want to do something to give back. This is the season for giving and I’m doing this for the Navy and the Marine Corps. Somebody needs this chair today,” he added.
Thomas said he’s had the chair for about two weeks now and after a simple recharge of the battery, it’s up and running and he’s ready to give it away as is.
Thomas said he’s hopeful an organization will take the chair off his hands and provide it to someone in need.
However, it’s up for grabs for anyone who really needs mobility to get around their house or out and about.
Thomas says since fixing it up, he’s used it leisurely, like to lay out in the sun and he has even temporarily attached an audio speaker to it and a plastic horse to the front for show.
Thomas also attached an American flag to the back and rides the chair with his green Navy hat on.
“No, no, that’s my pony there. The pony and the MP3 player do not come with this chair nor the hat you can get the American Flag to come with it though” said Thomas.
During the interview with WALB News 10′s Bobby Poitevint, Thomas wore a cowboy-styled hat, laughed a lot about his time with the chair, and even made ‘giddy-up” styled cowboy poses in the chair.
So you have to wonder is this cowboy ready to part ways with his motorized stallion?
“I wanna give it up but I wanna challenge the Army, the Air Force, the Coast Guard to do the same thing. Find these wheelchairs that been discarded, repair them, and give them to an organization that helps the people that need them the most,” Miles replied.
Miles said he wants to give it to someone who has the proper equipment to haul the chair away and proper equipment at home for the chair to move around.
If you’d like to get in contact with MIles, you can call him at (229) 573-3134
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.