Albany Mall Black Friday hours and expectations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Albany Mall workers are getting ready for the biggest shopping day of the year, Black Friday.
They say the shopping experience will look a little different this year.
“Everybody’s gotta know this is the year like none other,” Albany Mall General Manager Charles Cook said.
The 2020 holiday season is smack in the middle of an international pandemic.
“Do I look for us to have the traffic that we’ve had in the previous years? No, but I still look for the sales to be very good and I look for a lot of foot traffic.”
The mall will open at 5:45 a.m. Friday.
Albany Mall anchor store, JC Penney, will be the first to open its doors at 5 a.m.
Bath and Body Works will open at 6 a.m. with other stores to follow.
Cook and the mall workers are preparing for all stores to be open on Black Friday.
“I’m very positive about it. I think that the sales have been good over the past few months and I think it’s gonna continue to get better.”
He recommends shoppers to wear masks but it’s not monitory.
He also recommends practicing social distancing and keeping CDC guidelines in mind while at the mall.
Some stores inside the mall may have masks and other requirements, you need to know before you come in to shop.
“All the stores have it posted before you walk in the doors,” said Cook.
A holiday tradition, photos with Santa, will look a little different this year too.
Jolly Saint Nick is requiring kids to wear masks until the time to take your photo with the North Pole native.
“Nobody will be sitting on Santa’s lap,” said Cook.
The mall will be closed all day on Thanksgiving.
Mall leaders announced the times for Black Friday weekend and Santa hours:
Thanksgiving Day, Nov 26
- The mall will be closed
Black Friday, Nov 27
- The mall opens all doors at 5:45 a.m.
- Mall will close doors at 10 p.m.
- Bath & Body Works opens at 6 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m.
- Belk opens at 7 a.m. –and closes at 10 p.m.
- JC Penney opens at 5 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m.
- Old Navy opens at 8 a.m.and closes at 8 p.m.
- Dillards opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov 28
- The mall will open doors at 10 a.m. and mall closes at 8 p.m.
- Bath & Body Works open at 6 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m.
- Belk opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. (has their own outside entrance)
- JC Penney opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. (has their own outside entrance)
- Old Navy opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m.
- Dillards opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m.
- All other stores are open during “mall” hours of 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sunday, Nov 29
- Belk opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m.
- JC Penney opens at 11 a.m.and closes at 8 p.m.
- Old Navy opens at 1 p.m. and closes at 6 p.m.
- Dillards opens at 12 p.m. and closes at 6 p.m. (has their own outside entrance)
- All other stores are open during “mall” hours of 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Times with Santa
Black Friday & Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. - 6p.m.
