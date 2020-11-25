Albany couple feeds community with fridge

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - What started out as a simple food drive six Thanksgivings ago turned into a daily project of love for the Seiver family.
“It’s commonly held that being in need is a thing for people that are poor or indigent, and that’s not what this fridge is about,” said Tosh Seiver.
Tosh and Tiffany Seiver started a food fridge.
They said the food inside is for everyone, especially right now during the pandemic.
“Everybody’s budget is tight right now. And you don’t have to necessarily be homeless or particularly needy. Anybody can be in a situation where they need additional food. And that’s our goal to make sure that no one goes hungry, and that we can provide something for everybody,” said Tiffany.
And although the fridge started with a single-family, Tosh says it has grown into a community-wide outreach program.
“Mike’s Country store has supported us for the last four years consistently, and we’ve been the recipient of several Walmart grants, so they’re supportive. We also have support from Target and other donors,” said Tosh.
But the fridge is doing more than filling empty stomachs, it’s filling another gap too.
“With our community being, at times, entrenched with violence, small things like this become between somebody robbing, killing, and stealing from somebody, because a lot of times the motivation is ‘I’m hungry. I need to take care of my family.’ So we figured that we could do a lot of good with a small gesture,” said Tosh.
