Thomasville officer gets life-saving award

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One Thomasville Police Department officer was recognized as the recipient of the city’s Life Saving Award.
Officer Devin Tudor was publicly recognized by Mayor Greg Hobbs at Monday night’s city council meeting.
He responded to a medical call on Oct. 3 and found a semi-conscious male who had reportedly fallen down.
Tudor has past training and experience as an advanced EMT and he recognized the seriousness of the man’s condition right away. He began lifesaving measures by administering CPR to the man while waiting for EMS to arrive, helping save his life.
