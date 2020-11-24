Rain likely through the holiday period

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful fall weather continues as highs top upper 60s low 70s this afternoon. Tonight clouds return therefore not as cold with lows in the mid 50s. Warmer upper 70s and mostly dry with a slight chance of rain Wednesday afternoon. As a cold front slides east rain chances rise overnight with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early Thursday. No widespread rain Thanksgiving Day however showers are likely through the afternoon with warm upper 70s.